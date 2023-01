Last year B’Towns famous and most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in a closed wedding attended by family members. By end of the year 2022, the couple was blessed with a cute baby girl. They named her Raha Kapoor chosen by her grandmother Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha on November 6, 2022, at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to host a party for SS Rajamouli and the entire RRR team after their big Golden Globes 2023 win? [Exclusive]

Two months after the birth of Raha fans are eager to know her future. In this regard, many prominent astrologers made their predictions. Numerologist Navnidhi Badhwa gave her statement about Raha's future. According to her prediction Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's newborn will be very lucky. She is expected to bring luck to her parents and their career. As per the numerology, the radix of the newbie is 6. Six is said to be a remarkable number in numerology.

Venus is considered the lord of the number 6 in the digest of numerology. Number 6 is considered to bring wealth and prosperity. According to Badhwa, Raha Kapoor will succeed in life with her intelligence and understanding. Raha is expected to be practical about her life and will work on her plans rather than thinking. While this may sometimes put her in a position she regrets, taking action is always better than doing nothing.

Raha is just two months young kid and astrologers have already predicted that she will step into Bollywood and will flourish with a successful career. This is already obvious with Kapoor Khandaan extending their branches in the industry from their ancestors to the latest generation, Raha might also make a career in Bollywood. According to astrologers, Raha will be lucky to her father .

Welcoming the new baby announced the news in the simplest form of an Instagram post. While Ranbir who is a football fan customized a tiny young kid Barcelona jersey with Raha imprinted on it.