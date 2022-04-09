Headlines are all about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. While the couple and immediate family members have maintained staunch silence over the same, some of their near and dear ones have confirmed that they are indeed getting married in the upcoming days. Recently, Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed the news by saying that he has been invited to the big shaadi. To Bombay Times, he said, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs). I will be the rakshak at the wedding." While everyone is waiting to get a confirmation from the couple, here's some scoop on their honeymoon plans. Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Prediction: Yash-Sanjay Dutt's action entertainer expected to make THIS much in week one

As per a report in India Today, the couple has decided on South Africa as their honeymoon destination. A source revealed to the portal, "Ranbir and Alia have decided to honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year 2022 abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are insanely in love with South Africa as we have often seen them taking trips to the Rainbow nation.

However, there is another report that debunks this honeymoon plans story. According to Etimes, Alia Bhatt is going to go off to Switzerland for a song shoot post the wedding. She is going to be joined by as they will be shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Well, just like wedding plans, only Ranbir and Alia know the plan!