Randhir Kapoor has been in the news of late. Two days back, he debunked the claims of Ranbir Kapoor that he is suffering from the early stages of dementia. Now, the hottest gossip in town is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are marrying in April at the RK House in Chembur. It is the ancestral home of the Kapoor's. In an interview, Randhir Kapoor has denied being in the know of his nephew Ranbir Kapoor marrying Alia Bhatt in Chembur. There are too many rumours doing the rounds about the wedding. Some suggest that the engagement will take place in April 2022 while the marriage might get solemnized in December. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut loses cool on paparazzi when asked to pose; asks, ‘Ab roz aaoge kya?’ – watch video

In a chat with Bombay Times, Randhir Kapoor said that he never understood why people made up tales about Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding so freely. He said he was unaware of a grand wedding happening in the sprawling RK House in Chembur. He was quoted as saying, "I don’t know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir." Earlier, he told Hindustan Times that he was unaware of such a big news. He said he was travelling to Mumbai from Shirdi and did not know about the marriage. Randhir Kapoor said it is unlikely that he will be in the dark about the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi, Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3, Hurdang and more OTT and theatrical releases to look forward to this week

Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that he is in a serious relationship with Alia Bhatt and plans to marry soon. In 2o20, he said that they would have married in that year had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will come together on screen for the first time for Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film was wrapped up recently in Varanasi. It is going to release on September 9, 2022. Ayan Mukerji is the maker of the film. The film is a joint production between Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets trolled for not smiling ever; here are 5 pictures that prove he's got a charming smile just like his dad