'Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love is fake', fans claim they are indulging in PDA after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Christmas post

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif fans' radar for their 'forced', 'fake' PDA.