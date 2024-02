While Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, he is hands down one of the most discussed stars on various platforms like X, Instagram and Reddit. The Animal star was trending yesterday as he attended the birthday party of Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi twinning with his baby girl, Raha Kapoor. The videos made fans go gaga over the cute quotient. Some days back, a netizen claimed on Reddit that his unofficial Instagram account is allegedly Reymar_1528. It is a combination of Neymar and his name. As we know, Neymar is one of the greats to have played for FC Barcelona. Also Read - Bollywood's perfect superhero casting: Junaid Khan to Ajay Devgn : A cinematic dream team

When Ranbir Kapoor reacted on his unofficial Instagram account

It seems he was asked during Brahmastra promotions if this is his unofficial Instagram handle. He denied but people did see a smirk on his face. A Redditor said 1528 denotes the birthdays of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The person also said that Ayan Mukerji is following that account. It also follows Anurag Basu and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It seems Ranbir Kapoor was also allegedly on X with the handle @myreymar_1528. The cyber sleuth took out screenshots of an alleged conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan. The pics of the two smoking in New York had gone viral all over. Also Read - BL Awards 2024 Nominees: Shah Rukh Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITES NOW

Everyone seems to be in complete Sherlock Holmes mode to know if he is indeed on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan did admit that she had a secret account to follow others for many years. Even Alia Bhatt has once hinted that he might have had an account.

Ranbir Kapoor had come to rescue of Mahira Khan after she was trolled

Ranbir Kapoor had spoken up after Mahira Khan got trolled for smoking and wearing a backless dress. He said he knew her in a personal capacity and admired her a lot. He was quoted as saying, "It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. I request you to stop the negativity and move on. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health."