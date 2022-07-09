Bollywood evergreen actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year older and celebrated her special day with her family on Friday. Neetu's son and daughter-in-law misses the birthday celebration due to their hectic work schedule. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the birthday celebrations and mentioned that the fam was missing Ranbir and Alia on a special day. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and 7 more Bollywood beauties who didn't let pregnancy stop their work [View Pics]

Riddhima shared a picture on her Instagram stories and the mother-daughter duo looked adorable together. In the picture, Riddhima was seen hugging Neetu from behind. A beautiful cake was placed on the table and Riddhima captioned it, 'Major missing'. She even shared a picture with her cousins , , and Natasha Nanda. She captioned the pictures as, "Sisters." In another group picture, the four sisters were seen posing with Neetu Kapoor. She captioned it, "Fam," adding a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

On the work front, Alia is currently filming in London for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child. Alia wrapped up filming for Heart of Stone and will soon be heading back home. Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy promoting along with . The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22.