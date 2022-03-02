’s next directorial starring and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming films. Moviegoers are excited to watch Ranbir and Shraddha on the big screen together. The film went on the floors last year, and it was slated to release on Holi this year, but it was postponed to 26th January 2023. However, now the movie has been pushed once again and it will now release on Holi next year. LUV films took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor royally IGNORED Akshay Kumar and the reason was Deepika Padukone

The official Twitter hand of the production house posted, "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur , presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries."

Luv Ranjan is known for making some really good romantic comedies, and the audience has high expectations from Ranbir-Shraddha film as well. The movie also stars and in pivotal roles. The untitled film will mark Boney Kapoor's debut as an actor.

Recently, Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his girlfriend Alisha and many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, , and others had attended his wedding in Agra. The pictures of the same had gone viral on social media.

As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love. pic.twitter.com/GzjMdF6wcO — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) February 28, 2022

Talking about other films of Ranbir and Shraddha, the former will be seen in movies like and Animal. Brahmastra is slated to release on 9th September 2022, and Animal will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023. Meanwhile, Shraddha has Naagin in her kitty which will be a 3-part franchise.