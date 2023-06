Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s old video is going viral, where you can see the Brahmastra actor bullying Alia in a fun way and asking her to say sorry to this stranger woman, who is a tea seller, and Alia picks her paper glass and later refuses to drink the tea. He tells her to say sorry, to which Alia apologises to him while he asks her to say sorry to that vendor woman. And fans have had a mixed response to this old video of the couple that has been going viral; many are calling them cute together, while others don’t like the way Ranbir is bullying Alia. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt calls nepotism debate manufactured [Exclusive]

Watch the old video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, where the Animal star is asking her to say sorry, and netizens have a mixed response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

As the video is going viral, you can see that Alia was on Highway sets where Ranbir Kapoor was present too, and the fans feel that this is where their love story probably started. One user wrote, " This is probably where it all started, during promotion video of Imtiaz Ali movie". Another user said, "He is not bullying her. He is teaching her the correct way and also manners". Ranbir and Alia got married after a five years of being in a relationship, and they had an intimate wedding at their won house which was just beautiful. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt return home after vacation; actress channels her protective mama side as she asks paps to shut the camera [View Pics]

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often face the social media radar, and many times the Animal actor has been trolled and picked for his gestures towards Alia during pregnancy or otherwise. There was a time when Ranbir joked about Alia's weight gain during her pregnancy and got massively trolled, for which he even later apologised to the people if they felt offended and clarified that he and Alia are extremely chill with each other and so they can speak anything with each other without any fear of judgements. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush debacle, Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri opens up on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt playing Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's film

Trending Now

While Ranbir was also trolled for calling Alia Bhatt his 'dal chawal' soon after his marriage owing to his famous dialogue from his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, clearly RK is the most misconstrued person, and the fact part is that he doesn't care as it's rare that despite being an A-list actor, he doesn't have his PR, which netizens still refrain from believing.