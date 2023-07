Ranbir Kapoor has jetted off from Mumbai to London for a special day. The actor is a heartthrob and very friendly with the paparazzi. Whenever he is spotted in the city or even when he is with Alia Bhatt, the actor does stop and pose for the media for a minute. And as usual, this time too, he chatted with the paparazzi but after a while, Ranbir asked the paparazzi to turn off the camera and the reason is very special indeed. Also Read - Animal vs Gadar 2, OMG 2 clash avoided but THESE biggies to fight it out in box office war in 2023-24

Ranbir Kapoor jets off to London to surprise this special person

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a casual look at the airport. He wore a white tee and black cargo pants. RK sported a geeky look which some of his fans absolutely adore. When Ranbir got down from his car, he was greeted by the paps who started following him towards the security checkpoint. One of the paps asked Ranbir how he is doing and Ranbir replied "Achha hu." And later, he asks the paps to stop filming. "2-minute camera band kar, baat karna hai," he says to the paps. The video is going viral on the internet and in entertainment news right now. Also Read - Animal new release date out: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer pushed to December; Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor asking the paparazzi to stop filming him here:

Why did Ranbir stop Paps from filming him?

Ranbir stopped the paps from filming him because he wanted his visit to London to be a surprise. Well, it is his mom, Neetu Kapoor's birthday tomorrow. And the actor has been planning to make a surprise visit to his dearest mom on her birthday. Isn't that sweet? He asked the paps to not share his pics on social media as then she would get to know about it. However, the paparazzi revealed it on his official handle. Ranbir is supposed to be back on 11th July. Also Read - Animal postponed? Ranbir Kapoor starrer delayed for THIS reason; might clash with THESE films

Trending Now

A couple of years ago, Neetu Kapoor confessed to being an obsessed mother to Ranbir and Riddhima. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress shared that she was so obsessed with her kids that some of her friends left her. She shared that for the first 10 years, she was just very much into her kids and forgot the rest of the world. She had to pick and drop them off from school and would stay home when they come back home. She just stopped meeting others. Ranbir is very close to his mother and this surprise plan just proves how much they love each other.