Birthdays are always special no matter of old you are. Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today and here's how his wifey and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is planning to make her darling husband's day utmost special. After all, it's Ranbir's first birthday after his wedding with Alia and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable one. Alia and Ranbir are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood and the entertainment news fans are eagerly waiting o have a glimpse of RK's birthday celebration.

A close source to the actress reveals, " Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working constantly after their marriage and haven't got the 'Me' time and so Alia has planned a whole day to splendid with her hubby in the most cutest way possible. The couple will first go for a romantic lunch together at their favourite restaurant and everything will be according to RK's favourite. Then they will spend some special time together as they are very much aware that they won't be able to spend this quality time after having a baby together".

The source further adds, " Alia and Ranbir are damn excited to welcome their baby together and they have already decided their parenting duties. While the couple is aware that they won't get this special time and so Alia wants to make it every bit special". The couple is also in a happy space as their first release Brahmastra has been receiving all positive feedback and it has created fireworks at the box office. On the professional front, the birthday boy will resume the shooting of Animal helmed by Sandeep Vanga where he will be seen in a never seen avatar. Ranbir is also awaiting 's directorial opposite .