Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 41 today. The actor, who was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor, celebrated his birthday with mom Neetu Kapoor. On Thursday night, Neetu took to her Instagram account to share a picture from Ranbir’s birthday celebrations. While Alia Bhatt was seen absent from the celebrations, a picture from the Ranbir-Alia wedding was seen standing beside the birthday cake. Neetu also wrote a special message for her son on his birthday cake and wished her ‘most special’ in an adorable way. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna's ex fiancé Rakshit Shetty talks about the Animal actress, says ‘She always had big dreams’

Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir on his birthday in an adorable way

Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu shared a picture from Ranbir Kapoor’s 41st birthday. While Ranbir’s face was not visible in the picture, two cakes along with a wedding picture of Ranbir and Alia could be seen on the table. ‘Raha’s papa’ was written on one of the cakes, giving an adorable surprise to Ranbir. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film impresses top Telugu distributor; buys theatrical rights for THIS huge sum

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.

In another story shared by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir could be seen standing on the stage. “Happy birthday, feel grateful for this special human being,” she wrote in the caption. Alia was seen absent from the birthday celebrations due to some work commitments. Also Read - When Alia Bhatt couldn’t get a role in Ranbir Kapoor's film despite giving an audition

Trending Now

Ranbir’s first birthday with daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony with only 40 guests in April last year. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in June 2022 and the arrival of their daughter Raha in November 2022. This is Ranbir’s first birthday with his daughter.

Work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Touted to be one of the most-anticipated film releases of the year, Animal also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The teaser from the film will be unveiled today, on Ranbir Kapoor’s 41st birthday. Animal will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023 and will clash at the box office against Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.