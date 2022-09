Today, turns a year older. The superstar has bounced back with after the dud that was . But it looks like the coming years are going to be great for him. Celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has done a prediction for Ranbir Kapoor who is going to be a dad in December 2022 or early 2023. He has said that he will be a fantastic father. In an EXCLUSIVE chat, Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us, "Ranbir Kapoor is going to shine in an impressive manner. As per the planetary readings, it is seen that Ranbir Kapoor might start his own production house in the coming years. But he will need support from to manage and make it flourish. Slowly, he will start to dominate the news with some great projects coming his way. Ranbir Kapoor will be sought after by the best in the business. He will carry the legacy of the Kapoor's in a splendid manner. I feel he needs to stay focused when it comes to his scripts and he can get immense success in the right kind of love stories or romantic films." Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Bharat Ratna to National Film Awards; Check list of awards bestowed upon the legendary Songstress [Watch Video]

Talking about how Ranbir Kapoor would be as a parent, he said he did make a great papa. He told us, "Ranbir Kapoor will be like a friend for his kid. The planetary readings say that he will be an evolving and understanding father. He will be frank with kids. I see him supporting his child in thick and thin. As both of them grow old, their attachment will be deeper and more dense." Alia Bhatt and he tied the knot in April. The wedding was an intimate affair which happened at Bandra at the home of Ranbir Kapoor.

The astrologer further said, "Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's Venus was not in good position due to which a majority flopped at the box office. Now, his ascendant and Mercury are very strong. He will do well in the next decade."