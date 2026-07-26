Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS silence on Dhoom 4 rumours, says 'I'm not part of the franchise'

Ranbir Kapoor has finally addressed years of Dhoom 4 rumours, confirming he's not part of the YRF action franchise and is currently focused on Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS silence on Dhoom 4 rumours, says 'I'm not part of the franchise'

Ranbir Kapoor has finally addressed all the talk about him starring in Dhoom 4, and he’s put the rumors to rest, he’s not part of the YRF franchise. People have been linking Ranbir’s name to Dhoom 4 for years now, with stories popping up every few months about how he’s set to lead the next chapter of Yash Raj Films’ hit action series but Ranbir spoke up during a recent visit to San Diego Comic-Con, where he was promoting Ramayana with director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and co-star Yash.

During one of his media interviews, the host mentioned that Yash would appear in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and casually added that Ranbir was gearing up for Dhoom 4. Ranbir immediately set the record straight. He said, “No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr. Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year.” Not a word about Dhoom 4.

With that, Ranbir shut down years of speculation about his connection to the franchise. He didn’t mention Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 hit Animal, either. Rumors about Ranbir joining Dhoom 4 have made the rounds for a while. Earlier in 2024, some reports claimed YRF boss Aditya Chopra thought Ranbir was perfect to take Dhoom forward, and “insiders” said talks had begun. When Ranbir’s hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted pictures of his new look, fans went wild guessing it was for Dhoom 4 or maybe Animal Park.

Things got more heated in 2025 after news broke that Vicky Kaushal was also being considered for the role but despite all the noise, YRF never made Dhoom 4 official or announced any casting. To simply give a quick recap, Dhoom kicked off in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham. Then the second film brought in Hrithik Roshan, and Dhoom 3 had Aamir Khan leading the story. Fans have been waiting ever since for the fourth part, but the studio has kept things under wraps.

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