Ranbir Kapoor buys LUXURY land of Rs 3.31 crore in Ayodhya ahead of Ramayana release

Ranbir Kapoor has invested Rs 3.31 crore in a premium property project in Ayodhya, calling the spiritual city an important part of his family legacy ahead of his upcoming film Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor has purchased a tract of property in Ayodhya from the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the real estate business said on Thursday. The purchase, valued at about Rs 3.31 crore for a total space of 2,134 square feet, is part of The Sarayu, a 75-acre development on the banks of the Sarayu River that includes a clubhouse, lifestyle facilities, and The Leela's premium hotel.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about the purchase?

“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling," said Ranbir, who is set to star as Lord Ram in the upcoming big-budget spectacle Ramayana.

"Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process," he added.

According to Abhinandan Lodha, head of HoABL, Ayodhya is at the heart of India's "cultural and spiritual resurgence".

What did Abhinandan Lodha say?

"With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor's investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination," he said.

According to government estimates, the number of visitors to Ayodhya has increased dramatically in recent years, from roughly 5.75 crore before the Ram temple's completion to 23 crore between January and June 2025.

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