Ranbir Kapoor might be an actor by profession, but his other passion rests in playing football. For the unversed, the Brahmastra actor is the co-owner of the Indian Super League's football club, Mumbai City FC. He is also a huge fan of FC Barcelona. An avid footballer, Ranbir is often spotted engaged in a good game of football with his fellow Bollywood celebrities. But when asked at an event, to reveal the name of the person he would never play football with, guess whose name Ranbir took? Surprisingly, it was his wife-actress Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor will not play football with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor recently launched his ISL team, Mumbai City FC's new jersey at an event, hosted by Puma India. In the interaction Ranbir revealed that he wished not to play football, pitted against his ladylove, Alia Bhatt. Citing the reason for the same, he shared that it was because if Alia lost the game she would "sulk" about it the whole day. "I think I'll choose my wife Alia. Because she's very competitive. And if I beat her, I know I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she will really sulk with me. So I think I would avoid playing with her," said Ranbir. On the flip side, if Alia won the match, he would gloat about it with equal enthusiasm, added the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor on his love for football

Ranbir Kapoor shared his love for football and how it gave him an "identity" for himself. The actor claimed that while in school he was a "below average" student. But it was when he joined his school's football team that he discovered his own "personality." "Sports really teach us a lot in life. I remember the first time my name came in the newspaper was because I scored a goal in the inter-school football team from Bombay Scottish," recalled Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy football match

Earlier in January, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted enjoying a football match between two ISL teams - Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blastars. As is evident, the couple rooted for the former. The duo were captured having a discussion at the stands. Later on, after the match got over, they walked hand-in-hand into the stadium and clicked pictures.