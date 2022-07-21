Ranbir Kapoor calls Anushka Sharma ‘anxiety queen’ as he makes fun of her mental health; netizens strongly slam the star

This old video of Ranbir Kapoor's interview along with Anushka Sharma is going VIRAL due to wrong reasons. Ranbir Kapoor's old video has surfaced online where he can be seen mocking Anushka Sharma's medical condition and calling her 'anxiety queen'. In the video, Ranbir says that she has to pop pills even to have a conversation and adds, "She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation because she is frantic". Later jokingly he tells, she has mental problem, dental problem and hygiene problem, but still, we accept her. Anushka calls him a 'horrible person' for doing this and later gives it back by saying that he 'does drugs'. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's UNSEEN picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her birthday bash is UNMISSABLE

While the netizens have ignored what Anushka told Ranbir, they have been slamming the star for mocking her medication by calling him sick and disgusting for doing the same. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar called ‘creepy’ for dancing on Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Let’s see if his pr can remove this like they removed the Reddit post https://t.co/fb7U7VgZjV pic.twitter.com/upcZd7FqdM — ?????? (@PathaanJan25) July 17, 2022

he’s such a dog… no wonder ppl don’t wanna talk about their mental health when others make such crass jokes on their expense… it’s ok if you don’t have anxiety disorder and you don’t need meds but you could at least have empathy for those who are struggling https://t.co/bUk5ziSCf1 — blank (@ghamjoon) July 19, 2022

What medication you are on is personal. You share it with a colleague in order to manage expectations on days that are bad. Not for him to drop it as a "quirky" detail in a very public interview. She is right to get back at him. I'd be so mad if someone I trusted did this with me https://t.co/aXO2yi5yxD — अग्रिमा (@Agrimonious) July 19, 2022

this was so difficult to watch. he's such an insensitive human being. who talks about anxiety meds like this? she's clearly so uncomfortable and rightfully so. horrible. https://t.co/XP8IEprAKf — nikhil ? (@ruok_nik) July 20, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is like the Bojack Horseman of Bollywood except Bojack actually faces the consequences of his detestable actions. https://t.co/z77IWauxDN — pishi (@pishtieee) July 19, 2022

Everything I have learnt about this man in the recent past has done nothing but disgust me more and more bass ??? https://t.co/UUB4dOOBKv — Disgruntled Pelican ?️‍? (@ThisisLLN) July 19, 2022

I knew this guy was an annoying narcissist but I never thought he would be so insensitive - at least she knows what medication can help her.Outing her public is not a cool thing.

But what about Mr. know it all? When is he going to actually seek help and become a better person?? https://t.co/KsKnJsIapF — Yenna venum? (@DatSouthieChick) July 19, 2022

He sounds more insensitive and moron-ish than his on screen characters. https://t.co/iJMKS0saNO — Dramaa (@rantitouttt) July 20, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier faced online criticism for calling his wife Alia Bhatt 'Dal chawaal' at the trailer launch of his upcoming release Shamshera. And before Alia he had used the same phrase for his ex girlfriend and Bollywood actress.