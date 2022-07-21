Ranbir Kapoor calls Anushka Sharma ‘anxiety queen’ as he makes fun of her mental health; netizens strongly slam the star

This old video of Ranbir Kapoor's interview along with Anushka Sharma is going VIRAL due to wrong reasons. Ranbir Kapoor's old video has surfaced online where he can be seen mocking Anushka Sharma's medical condition and calling her 'anxiety queen'. In the video, Ranbir says that she has to pop pills even to have a conversation and adds, "She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation because she is frantic". Later jokingly he tells, she has mental problem, dental problem and hygiene problem, but still, we accept her. Anushka calls him a 'horrible person' for doing this and later gives it back by saying that he 'does drugs'. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's UNSEEN picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her birthday bash is UNMISSABLE
While the netizens have ignored what Anushka told Ranbir, they have been slamming the Shamshera star for mocking her medication by calling him sick and disgusting for doing the same. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar called ‘creepy’ for dancing on Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Ranbir Kapoor had earlier faced online criticism for calling his wife Alia Bhatt 'Dal chawaal' at the trailer launch of his upcoming release Shamshera. And before Alia he had used the same phrase for his ex girlfriend and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Jersey producer talks about its box office failure; says, 'It was a flop in theatres but we escaped...'
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.