Ranbir Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone a 'veteran' over her career graph; says, 'Because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed'

Ranbir Kapoor called Deepika Padukone a veteran as he was surprised to see how the latter has grown as an actor over the years. He talked about a scene in Agar Tum Sath Ho song from Tamasha, which he feels was championed by Deepika's performance.