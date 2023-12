Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor made a dashing entry to the screening of The Archies last evening. While he was dressed in a grey suit, blue pants and a tie, she kept it chic in a skirt, tee and a blazer. The mom and son duo was one of the best dressed of the evening. Ranbir Kapoor is known to be a charmer, and it is evident from his videos doing the rounds on social media. There is one video which is getting a lot of love from netizens. Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay were also there for the screening of The Archies. There is a video where Ranbir Kapoor is showing him a pic of Raha. Neil Nitin Mukesh just goes aww on seeing the little munchkin. Also Read - Animal: Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly respond to Swanand Kirkire's criticism of the film? Here's why netizens feel so

Neil Nitin Mukesh's reaction has now made us very impatient to see a pic of Raha Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor says that she has just turned a year old. He says his daughter is now five. Neil has a baby girl, Nurvi. Like Ranbir Kapoor, he is also a member of the Bollywood baby daddy's club. Alia Bhatt gave the event a miss. Ranbir Kapoor also interacted with Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Shabina Khan. Also Read - Animal Movie review: Arshad Warsi hails Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie in his unique style

Animal shatters box office records

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is shattering box office records. The figures it is making on weekdays is in excess of Rs 35 crores. It has surpassed the Rs 350 crores mark at the box office. His performance is being hailed as one for history books. Ram Gopal Varma said he was even a better actor than Leonardo DiCaprio. People have loved the swag, intensity and unbridled madness of Ranvijay Singh. Moreover, the songs are also a rage. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor new movie touches Rs 481 crore mark; becomes highest grossing A-rated film

This is also turning out to be his most controversial movie ever. Feminists and many netizens have slammed the condescending treatment of women in the film. They feel such glorification of toxic masculinity is bad for Indian society where youth is very much influenced by films.