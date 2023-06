Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan passed away on June 1. He was 94 years old. In a long emotional post, actress Soni Razdan remembered her late father. She shared a video montage of adorable family moments, and it featured several unseen glimpses of their family get-togethers. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone; actresses who played the role of mothers to co stars of the same age

In one of the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor is seen sitting on a couch alongside Narendra Nath Razdan and Alia Bhatt's father and director Mahesh Bhatt. We also spotted another adorable snap where Ranbir posed with Narendra Nath Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt (Alia Bhatt's sister) as they stood around a table. Some birthday celebrations also made their way to the video montage. Soni Razdan also added several unseen pictures of her father from his youth days.

Take a look at the post here:

“My Daddy…My Hero,” Soni Razdan’s Heartwarming Note

In the caption, Soni Razdan wrote how her father was the “most joyful, fun loving, creative and life-affirming man.” "My daddy my hero. One of a kind. Original rockstar. Amazing architect. Of us and of buildings and of jokes and of just about everything….Daddy was the most joyful fun loving creative and life affirming man I’ve ever met. Our childhood was spent in a veritable alternate universe with daddy whenever he was around. We would either be regaled with stories he made up while relating them to us … about the good girl Neelam and her naughty little brother Gagan, or the imaginary Chunu, whom adults couldn’t see but we could - or he would play his violin for us - or imitate Groucho Marx … oh the list was endless,” read Soni Razdan’s long note.

Calling her father “a natural entertainer”, the actress credited him for the talent she has for performing arts. Soni Razdan also revealed how her parents met. She said that her father spent nine years in London “studying architecture” and also “playing the violin for the famous dancer Ram Gopal.” “And that’s how my mother and he met. That would be a story for my book when I eventually write it,” she added.

Soni Razdan wrote that when she was three months old, her parents came to India and started life in Bombay where she grew up and continues to live to this day.