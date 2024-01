Ranbir Kapoor is the talk of the town. He has given one of his best performances with Animal. The movie is getting all the love and is one of the best movies of 2023. The film released on December 1, 2023 and many have praised the film. The performances in the movie have been brilliant. Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and others. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made an amazing movie and Ranbir was just at his best in the film. He is one of the finest actors the Bollywood industry has. We have seen him do so many different roles and now it seems he has landed in another different role. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun to race past Jawan, Animal box office numbers with record ticket sales

Ranbir Kapoor to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe?

A picture of Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral where he is seen wearing the police uniform. He was seen posing with Rohit Shetty as well. As soon as this picture went viral, many thought that Ranbir is joining Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma's leaked video makes netizens wonder if Wake Up Sid 2 is in the pipeline

However, the truth is that Ranbir and Rohit Shetty were shooting for an ad. They were seen posing together and we all hoped that the news about Ranbir playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's film is true. Looking at Ranbir's pictures in the police uniform, who doesn't want him to be a part of Rohit's cop universe? Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas starrer fails to defeat Ranbir Kapoor's Animal record; check out how

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty's pictures:

Rohit Shetty's upcoming projects

Rohit Shetty is currently shooting for Singham Again which is the third part of the Singham franchise and the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and others.

Rohit Shetty has also brought out his first web series on cops. His first web series, Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The web series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.