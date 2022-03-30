Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS he and Alia Bhatt are getting married soon

Finally! The time is here! is openly speaking about his LOVE and marriage with his ladylove . The actor who recently made an appearance at his late father 's Sharmaji Namkeen special screening spoke about his marriage plans. In a media interaction, the superstar was asked bout his wedding with Alia Bhatt, to which he happily answered, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon". There have been a lot of reports doing the rounds that Alia and Ranbir will be getting married in April and seems like Kapoor boy is all set too. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 19: Vivek Agnihotri film inches towards Rs 250 crore mark

In a recent interaction with Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, Rima Jain told Pinkvilla that Ranbir and Alia will get married soon but even they do not know when, but hopefully soon, " Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log me Kuch prepare hi nahin kiya to Shaadi Kaise it jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. The wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when." Alia in her recent interaction while her promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi had revealed that she is already married to Ranbir in her head and this left the internet swooning. Well indeed it is going to be the most awaited wedding in tinsel town. We can't wait to Ranbir and Alia as man and wife. The Kapoor in Bhatt's wedding will be one the grandest affair and the most lavish wedding of the year. What say? Are you excited already!