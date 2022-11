Ranbir Kapoor is finally living his dream the man has become a father of the daughter that he always longed for. Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy Ranbir Kapoor openly confessed to wanting a daughter and he was heard. Yesterday on November 6, the princess arrived at Kapoor and Bhatt's family and it was some of the happiest moments in their lives. But here's how daddy Ranbir reacted after seeing her little princess and holding her in his arms for the first time ever. Ranbir was along with Alia when they headed to HN Reliance hospital in the morning and later in the afternoon Alia took to her Instagram and announced the arrival of their princess and called themselves blessed and obsessed parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

While a close source to Kapoor family reveals how the entire family were in tears of joy at the moment they saw their little princess. But Ranbir couldn't stop crying and getting emotional after seeing his first born. " Ranbir was so happy that we never ever witnessed. He was a totally different person altogether. He is usually this calm and composed man but on the Arya oval of his daughter he couldn't contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picks his daughter in his arms, he started weeping and looking at him everyone was in tears".

Watch the video of Dadi Neetu Kapoor expressing her joy after the arrival of Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir is going to be best father ever. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir got married in April and after seven months of their marriage, they have welcomed the arrival of their baby. Last night Neetu Kapoor confirmed both baby and mommy Alia is perfectly healthy and fine. Well, Raalia fans cannot wait to have a glimpse of the little baby girl.