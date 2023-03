Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The actor recently attended a chat show What Woman Want, hosted by her cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, and opened up about her daughter Raha Kapoor. Being a celebrated actor he is always in the media’s attention and doesn’t want that with his daughter. In the recent chat, he expressed unlike Taimur he would keep Raha away from public attention. Read on what the new father has to say. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor has become conscious of his choice of films after Raha Kapoor's birth? This is what he has to say [Exclusive]

The actor was often spotted speaking fondly of her young kid and wife Alia Bhatt during the promotional events of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He seems to be enjoying the phase of being a father. The actor spoke of his personal life during the promotions of TJMM and continued to do during an interactive session with his sister . He opened up on how his life changed after becoming a father and he and Alia would raise their child.

called it a 7000 stars moment when the first time he held his daughter for the first time. When asked by Kareena what was it like to hold his daughter in hand for the first time, he spoke of the surreal moment. He said, "I got to hold her as soon as the umbilical cord was cut, and that moment will remain as a very big core memory of my life. That was a 7000 stars moment."

During the chat, the Sanju actor highlighted on media attention that Kareena's son Taimur has received. He further mentioned his plan on the same regarding Raha Kapoor and would want to keep her private. As parents, Ranbir and Alia would try to protect her as much as they can. They want a normal upbringing for her but will also not impose any other rules and let Raha grow up normally. The actor further stated, "She should not be saying that also! What if she comes one day and says, 'See how much Jeh and Taimur get clicked! Mere toh koi photos he nahi le raha."

Ranbir Kapoor married years after dating her while working on the sets of . The couple got married last year in April and welcomed a baby girl who they later named Raha Kapoor. On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set for release this year.