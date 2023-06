Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's reunion pictures on the 10 years of celebration of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani created quite a stir on the internet and made the fans nostalgic, and they screamed for YJHD 2. The pictures of Deepika and Ranbir partying with the entire YJHD team were love and only love, and now we have learned that Ranbir bonded more with Kalki Koechlin during the party than Deepika Padukone, as the pictures of them showed that they had a gala time, but the fact is that RK and KK had lengthy chats, and you know the common topic was their kids. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Karisma Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Jacqueline Fernandez fail to pack the punch

An insider happens to reveal that Ranbir is extremely sensitive and caring towards his daughter Raha Kapoor, who has turned 6 months now, and Kalki already has a daughter who is 3 years old, Sappho, and he was apparently asking her a lot of baby questions to Kalki that made their chats lengthy, and among them was a parent who is a veteran, and he is , who has almost grown up toddlers in Yash and Roohi, and he too joined the conversation. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim hugs mom-to-be Dipika Kakar's baby bump in an UNSEEN pic; fans get excited for the good news

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

While other singles and married people like , , and Deepika Padukone were more engrossed in the chat of the filmmaking process and more, basically they had a creative chat, while the new father in town, Ranbir, had a family chat and took a lot of information from Kalki on handling the new born. Indeed, this is so cute. Raha Kapoor is six months old, and recently we saw a glimpse of the little one when she visited bua 's house to play with her cousins Taimur and Jeh along with mommy . It seems like the Kapoor babies are bonding too well and are having playdates and we indeed cannot wait to have a glimpse of the little cutie patootie Raha Kapoor. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi twin in white as they return from Goa amid dating rumours [Watch Video]