Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar got largely favourable reviews from most critics. The movie has made more than Rs 100 crores at the box office. It is being said that the budget of the film is Rs 200 crores plus. While many are finding that hard to believe given that there is no action in the movie, a clip of Bhushan Kumar saying so has gone viral where he said the budget is Rs 200 crores plus. Ranbir Kapoor has said that he was a fan of Luv Ranjan after watching Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He said that he wanted to collab with him, and they discussed movies four years back. Also Read - Alia Bhatt birthday: Ranbir Kapoor’s special plan has an adorable Raha Kapoor connect [Exclusive]

It seems Luv Ranjan financed the movie with some difficulty. He has put a lot of stake. This moved Ranbir Kapoor immensely. He told NDTV that he had heard of how his grandfather Raj Kapoor would mortgage homes and his grandmother's jewellery (Krishna Raj Kapoor) to make films. He said he loved Luv Ranjan's level of madness and passion. He told NDTV, "I feel this is worth because someone has their skin in the game, put their life on the line to make a film. It sounds crazy to do all this for a film." Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer slows down; witnesses dip in numbers on first Monday

Luv Ranjan has said that Luv Ranjan has not taken his fee for the movie so far. It seems he told the actor that he was in a bit of a financial crunch. It seems he has not taken the payment so far. He said that Ranbir Kapoor did not fail him as a friend in the past four years. This is indeed very heart-warming thing as most of Ranbir Kapoor's directors seem to adore him to bits. Animal maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has declared him the best actor in India as of now. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor about the exact moment he realised Alia Bhatt is his ‘Dal Chawaal’, here's what he said