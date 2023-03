recently reunited with Raha Kapoor when the toddler baby girl returned from Kashmir where she had accompanied her mother, Alia Bhatt on the sets of her film. Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shuffling between work and their parental duties harmoniously. While Alia is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir is busy with Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar promotions. In a recent interview, Ranbir was asked if he and Alia have fought over who Raha looks like the most. Raha turned 4 months old and is quite young as it is. It is then that RK talked about Raha's personality. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to finally take a paternity break for Raha Kapoor after Animal; announces Brahmastra 2 and 3

Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want Raha to have a personality like Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of Bollywood stars who often grab headlines in Entertainment News. Be it for their films or for the buzz and curiosity around their new phase, parenthood. In an interview with My Good Times, Ranbir was asked if he and Alia have fought over who Raha Kapoor looks like. Ranbir answered in the wittiest way. He revealed he told Alia that he hopes Alia looks like her. The Rockstar actor feels she would be a nicer-looking person if she looks like Alia. And then Ranbir adds that he doesn't want Raha to have Alia's personality. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film set for solid opening; advance booking better than Shehzada and Cirkus

Ranbir says, "Alia is very loud personality…she talks a lot; she is very vivacious…now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me," and adds that he hopes Raha is quiet like him so that the both can handle Alia. Ranbir is quite funny and witty, no? Also Read - Holi 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Ram-Leela, Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban and other movies with memorable festive sequences

Ranbir Kapoor to have a paternity break for Raha Kapoor

In another recent interview, the Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar actor revealed that he is looking forward to wrapping up the shoot for ANimal and going on a couple of months' break to spend time with Raha Kapoor. In other news, Ranbir Kapoor has 2 and Brahmastra 3. He is listening to scripts as well. He denied doing the role of Lord Ram or the offer of Dhoom 4.

and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is releasing tomorrow. It is directed by of fame.