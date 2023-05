The year 2022 was extremely special for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Not only they got married, they even welcomed their daughter Raha into this world. Ever since then, Ranbir and Alia can only talk about their princess. Raha Kapoor is the apple of their eyes and they love to talk about her. Ranbir Kapoor who generally likes to keep his personal life personal, has been candidly talking about fatherhood and moments shared with Raha during his interviews. In one such interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked who among the Bollywood celebrities can be a perfect babysitter for Raha. Any guesses? Also Read - Karishma Tanna reveals the heartbreaking reason why her father did not see her face for months when she was an infant

Ranbir Kapoor wants THIS actor to babysit Raha Kapoor

Well, Ranbir Kapoor said can be the best babysitter for Raha Kapoor. He joked that King Khan only has to spread his arms and Raha will be very happy to see him doing that. Well, we ain't very surprised. Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved that he is a doting father to AbRam, Aryan and Suhana and he loves children. And he also has some expertise in it. Once Maheep Kapoor revealed that Shah Rukh Khan used to babysit , , and Shanaya Kapoor when the ladies partied in London. She also revealed how he got Shanaya the doll she wanted. Shah Rukh Khan used to take the kids out for shopping and have the best time.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video below:

Now, how sweet is that? We would really like to see Shah Rukh Khan being a babysitter for Raha Kapoor. Young parents, and have decided to not the reveal their daughter's face in public until they deem right. They have stayed away from posting any pictures on their little one on social media too.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in a movie called Animal. Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh and Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. Shah Rukh Khan has a busy slate as he will be seen in Jawan and Dunki. He also has a cameo in Tiger 3. After the stupendous success of Pathaan, fans are waiting to see more of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.