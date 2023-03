Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film that also stars Shraddha Kapoor has crossed Rs 100 crore mark and is receiving good reviews too. The actors did extensive promotions and all the hard work paid off. During the promotions, Ranbir Kapoor also candidly spoke about his wife Alia Bhatt, life after marriage, daughter Raha Kapoor, fatherhood and more. Ranbir also appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want and was his candid best. During a fun segment, he was asked to rate the looks of various stars. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he tackles fights with Alia Bhatt on Kareena Kapoor Khan show; says, 'Kya hota he ki...'

comments on Urfi Javed's fashion sense

The pictures of celebrities' outfits were shown with faces covered. A picture of Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed appeared too. When showed him the picture on the placard, she mentioned, 'I think you know who this person is.' And Ranbir rightly guessed that the picture was of Urfi Javed. He tried to be diplomating by saying he is not a big fan of such fashion but if someone is comfortable in his/her own skin then there is no harm. He said, "I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…". But Ranbir was cut by Kareena who asked him whether he finds it 'good taste' or 'bad taste'. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor said, 'bad taste'.

Urfi Javed's sense of fashion has been a point of discussion for a long. Many stars like , Masaba Gupta and others have praised her for being edgy. There have been some who disapprove of her fashion sense too. Guess Ranbir is one of them. From glass pieces to flowers, Urfi Javed has made an outfit using everything and anything under the sun. She has earned praises from too.