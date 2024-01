Ranbir Kapoor had a fantastic year in 2023 as an actor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial made him an overnight superstar. The success of Animal came as a relief for Ranbir as his last box office blockbuster was Sanju in 2018. After that, all his films either performed averagely or were box office debacles. The stardom of Ranbir increased massively after the success of Animal, where he was hailed as one of the greatest actors of the film industry. 2023 was also special as Ranbir finally revealed the face of his daughter Raha to the media. Recently, a fan gifted Ranbir a sketched picture of him and his daughter Raha. The actor graciously accepted the picture and thanked the fan for the wonderful gift. Check out the video below. Also Read - Ramayana: Vijay Sethupathi roped in to play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Ranbir Kapoor gets an adorable pic of Raha Kapoor and him made by a fan [Watch Video]

In the video, a female fan approached Ranbir Kapoor in his vanity van. The fan looked quite intimidated by Ranbir's presence, but the Animal actor made her comfortable and asked her to sit. She then handed over a sketch picture to Ranbir, where he was sketched with his daughter Raha. There was also a sweet note attached to it. Ranbir looked quite happy after seeing the sketch. He even read the note and hugged the fan. He also posed with the fan who was wearing a printed T-shirt with her and Ranbir Kapoor's picture. Check out the video below. Also Read - Animal official OTT release date and platform: Here’s when, where, how to watch Ranbir Kapoor film

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming movies

Ranbir has no release in the year 2024. However, he has some big projects lined up for the coming years. Ranbir Kapoor is officially confirmed to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming new movie titled Love & War. In the movie, Ranbir will star alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also speculated to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir will also feature in Animal's sequel, Animal Park. The actor is said to have signed Rajkumar Hirani's next film.