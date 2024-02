Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor finally got his due at the box office with the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor's last blockbuster film was 2018's Sanju; post that, most of his films were either average box office performers or a huge debacle. However, Animal broke all the records, and the actor received immense love for his portrayal of Ranvijay's character in the film. Last night, Ranbir Kapoor was also awarded the prestigious title of Maharashtrian of the year 2024. The award was presented by veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor, whose heartwarming speech made the Kapoor lad happy as well as emotional. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals THIS personality is his inspiration; shares the biggest advice he got to be a good husband and a father

Last night at an event, Ranbir Kapoor was rewarded for his immense success. The actor was bestowed with the title of Maharashtrian of the year 2024. Renowned actor Jeetendra Kapoor came on the stage to hand over the award to the Animal actor. In his heartwarming speech, the senior actor stated, "Since the time I got to know that I have to present an award to Ranbir, I was thinking constantly about what I need to say. Even my children and wife guided me as to what to say. Anyway, today I would like to say that I am so happy that my friend, best friend, close friend, in fact, my everything, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir, is getting this award. Wherever Ranbir has reached today, it's because of his hard work, and I am super proud of him."

The senior actor's speech moved Ranbir, who was seen beaming with joy and happiness. He graciously accepted the award and thanked the senior actor for his kind words. Talking about Ranbir's winning speech, the actor stated that he has always kept Mukesh Ambani's advice in his heart, which is to keep his head down and just keep working hard. He also revealed that he wants to become a better father, son, husband, brother, and a better human being. He also stated that amidst all this, he would first and most importantly like to be a better citizen for his country.