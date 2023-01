Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met the shutterbugs yesterday and showed them the first picture of their beloved daughter Raha Kapoor and on-site them for no photo policy just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Ranbir and Alia happily met each and every paparazzi and clicked pictures with them, Dadi Neetu Kapoor too was present with them. In this one video many netizens feel that RK got upset with his mom when she asked the photographer to bring the light on her while clicking pictures. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's fight, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt show baby Raha's pics and more

Neetu tells the photographer in a very friendly way to bring the light, Ranbir Kapoor makes her calm and says he is getting it and the facial expression of the actor changes feels netizens and they claim that he got a tad bit upset with his mom. Well, like they say everything seen with your eyes is not true and the nod. Kapoor boy shared with his mom is something best known to them only. So it's obviously not correct to judge on the basis on videos.

Ranbir Kapoor gets upset with mom Neetu Kapoor during they reveal Raha Kapoor’s first picture to the media; feel netizens [Watch video]

Talking about Raha Kapoor, her pictures will never be shown now and this has definitely left Alia and Ranbir fans a little bit upset as they were eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the little one. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little princess on November 6, and after two months they are planning t bring he rout and hence they hosted this meet with the paparazzi ad requested them to refrain their daughter getting clicked in public. While RK and Alia fans are hoping to see the glimpse of Raha some day.