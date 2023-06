Ranbir Kapoor had once called him the chill parent when compared with Alia Bhatt and said that she is a very hyper mother, but it seems like we need to rethink the Animal star’s statement. Why do you ask? Ranbir and Alia are right now in Dubai on vacation, and apart from having a good time and good food, Ranbir is doing shopping, and only shopping, not for him but for his beloved daughter Raha Kapoor. An insider reveals, "It’s not only during his vacation time, but whenever and wherever Ranbir goes, he goes shopping for his daughter Raha, and he picks everything he likes for her. And right now in Dubai, he decided to spend an entire day at Bonpoint—it’s the shopping hub for children’s clothes, and RK has gone all out, and even Alia couldn’t stop him". Well, we wonder who the hype parent is. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Ranbir Kapoor goes on a shopping spree for his daughter Raha Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt cannot stop this hyper-shopaholic father. Also Read - Was Alia Bhatt 'unprofessional' at the Heart of Stone promotions? Here's why fans are slamming the actress

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pictures from Dubai with his fans are going viral. The couple gets clicked with his fans in Dubai, and even recently they got clicked with one of their fans, and Ranbir was seen holding a Bonpoint shopping bag in his hand while Alia was posing next to him.

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood, and the fans are in awe of the couple's ability to achieve major goals with their togetherness. Raha was born in November, and she is just 8 months old. The newly arrived mommy and daddy in town are self-proclaimed obsessed parents of her, and the fans only want to see a glimpse of this beautiful bonding between this Kapoor family. On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are soon set to start working on Brahmastra 2, while they will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Kahaani and Animal respectively.