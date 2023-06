Ranbir Kapoor is one of the top stars of Bollywood. The heartthrob is one of the hottest properties in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor is known not to have any kind of PR. The only time the handsome star gives interviews is when he is promoting his film. Besides that, he does only a few selected interviews in a year. Ranbir Kapoor's interviews tend to go viral as people see and hear so less from him. The star has said before that while he appreciates the kind of business that social media brings in, he feels it creates a dent in stardom. Ranbir Kapoor said that he would want people to be always curious about him instead of feeling bored. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy dinner date in Dubai, twin in black like a typical couple

Now, a leading paparazzi has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor does not have any PR indeed. One of the famous Bollywood paps, Manav Manglani has done a AMA session on Reddit where he took a number of questions. Quite a few people said that they found it hard to believe that Ranbir Kapoor did not have any kind of PR. Manav Manglani replied, "That’s True, never interacted with any PR related to RK, it’s always around his movie promotion that we tend to catch up frequently, rest is pretty organic as and when we spot his car at the airport." Take a look at this... Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna bags this big south film opposite Pawan Kalyan?

Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dine together with their families, fans ask if marriage is on the cards? [Viral Video]

Trending Now

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news whether or not he has a PR. Many feel his management team looks into it instead of a separate agency. Ranbir Kapoor stole the limelight right from his debut days with his films wowing masses and classes. But the star made maximum news due to his relationship status. Whether it was his dating history with Deepika Padukone, the long-time affair with Katrina Kaif, and marriage with Alia Bhatt, he made news. A netizen has commented that he used the PR of his alleged lady loves in the comments section. Ranbir Kapoor has Animal lined up for release on August 11, 2023. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is supposed to be one of the most violent Indian films ever made. The teaser dropped some days back.