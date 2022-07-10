Bollywood's cutest couple and are all set to become parents soon. The couple who tied the knot earlier this year announced their pregnancy last month. Their pregnancy news sent the fans into a frenzy. Mom-to-be Alia who was busy shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in London, returned home last night. Husband Ranbir went to pick her up from the airport and fans could not stop falling in love with their cuteness. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor: Then and now pictures of Bollywood celebs who have allegedly gone under the knife will leave you SHOCKED

Ranbir who is currently promoting his upcoming film had a media interaction wherein he spoke his heart out about stepping into this new phase of life. Shamshera revealed that he does not want his wife Alia Bhatt to “sacrifice her dreams” after having the baby. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor gets MASSIVELY TROLLED for his 'drunk' look and sitting style as he receives Alia Bhatt at the airport [View Pics]

The actor said that Alia is a quite busy working star in this film industry and he does not want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. He said that the two will plan out a balanced life where they can enjoy their personal as well as professional life. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif: Here's how much Bollywood celebs charge to dance at birthday parties or private events

Advertisement

Ranbir also revealed that he wants to have a different dynamic with his children and wants them to be close to him. On the work front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir in 's directorial film Brahmastra. Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera which will release on July 22, 2022.