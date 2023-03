Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl in November last year. They have named her Raha Kapoor, upon the suggestion of Daadi, Neetu Kapoor. Incidentally, Raha Kapoor has turned 4 months old today and she reunited with her dad as well. Ranbir Kapoor was seen picking up Raha Kapoor from the airport a couple of hours ago. The video of Ranbir and Raha is going viral. Alia Bhatt took Raha Kapoor with her as she has been shooting in Kashmir. The video of RK with his daughter is too adorable for words. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Shraddha Kapoor dazzles all in Luv Ranjan film; critic predicts her career will skyrocket like Kareena Kapoor Khan's after Jab We Met

Ranbir Kapoor turns on his protective daddy charm as he picks up his daughter Raha Kapoor at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor is trending big time and making headlines in Entertainment News. His movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor is going to release soon and they are promoting the movie all across the country, albeit separately. And amidst the promotions and hectic shooting schedules, Ranbir Kapoor has now finally reunited with his daughter. A couple of minutes ago, RK was spotted at the Kalina airport wherein he was seen tiptoeing to his car, lightly with his daughter in his arm. He tried to hide her face with his hands lightly. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Is Alia Bhatt restricting Ranbir Kapoor from promoting the film with Shraddha Kapoor? Actor CLARIFIES

Watch Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor's video here:

Ranbir Kapoor wins the hearts of fans with his protective side

Ranbir Kapoor being a protective father is breaking the internet. They have been going gaga over how carefully he is seen holding his baby daughter. A lot of fans dropped hearts and asked the paps to respect their privacy, stating that Alia Bhatt and RK will introduce Raha in their own time. A netizen called RK the coolest daddy. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nysa Devgn: Bollywood stars who hit headlines for being 'drunk' [VIEW PICS]

Ranbir recently shared that he was looking forward to reuniting with Alia and Raha.