is known to speak his mind. He does not give too many interviews but when he does, all his interviews go viral. Fans of have always wanted a sequel to the film. All the main characters (Deepika Padukone), Bunny/Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor), Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) have their own fan base. It seems did have a story in place but got busy with . He said that it would happen 10 years after the original story.

RANBIR KAPOOR ON THE SEQUEL OF YJHD

In a virtual chat session, Ranbir Kapoor was asked which movie he felt would make for a good sequel other than Brahmastra. He said it would be Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He said that Ayan Mukerji had a good story in his mind. But it seems he started work on Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor was quoted as saying, "But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years." He said that the film would be set 10 years in advance and fans would see where the main characters are in their lives.

RANBIR KAPOOR CALLS BOLLYWOOD CONFUSED

Ranbir Kapoor's last movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar was a roaring hit at the box office. It made above Rs 150 crores. He said that the Hindi film industry had kind of lost touch with its core audience. He said that Bollywood was too confused and influenced by Western culture. Ranbir Kapoor said the trend of doing remakes/sequels caught on, and it was a sign of being influenced by Bollywood. The young superstar said that it was important to give new actors, directors and story-tellers a chance. He said the influx of new people would bring fresher content to the table. Ranbir Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I think it's very important actually to give them (an opportunity) because that's when the change happens. That's when new minds come and new stories are being told so I hope that happens."

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next on Animal which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is going to clash with Gadar. Animal also stars , and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is supposed to be on the lines of Godfather.