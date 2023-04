is one of the greatest actors of contemporary cinema. And he is also a doting dad. Fatherhood seems to suit the actor really well. Ranbir Kapoor is a hands-on daddy to Raha Kapoor. and he welcomed their first child, a baby girl in November. Alia Bhatt has also said that Ranbir Kapoor is constantly around his child as he fears that she will not recognize him. Well, he wanted to be a dad for years now. If you do not believe that, then will clear the doubt. The filmmaker has revealed how he manifested fatherhood for years now. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor lost his cool on Karan Johar and his show KWK and insulted the Koffee hamper

In the video, Karan Malhotra talks about how Ranbir Kapoor reacted way back in 2020 when he heard that the filmmaker was blessed with a child. He said that Ranbir Kapoor told him that he would also be a daddy soon. Karan said that he was not even married then. He said that Ranbir Kapoor pre-empted being a father since then. The actor said that fatherhood for him was the greatest gift of life. This should make all RaLia fans go aww.

RANBIR KAPOOR ON FATHERHOOD

Ranbir Kapoor has planned to take some time off to spend time with Raha Kapoor as she grows up. The actor said that as a child he was always closer to his mom, Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor said that he wants a great bond with his baby girl. He was a devoted son when was undergoing cancer treatment in the US. The two had grown close when he grew up. The actor has said that everything has taken a backseat after the birth of Raha Kapoor. He said that nothing matters but everything matters a lot more.

RANBIR KAPOOR'S PROJECTS

The actor fan will be seen again on Animal. It is made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The filmmaker has said that Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor of this generation. Well, he has made fans very impatient now. Plus, we have the Brahmastra movies. His Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been a hit.