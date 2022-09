Mahesh Bhatt recently turned a year older on September 20 and celebrated his 74th birthday with his fam. , Ranbir Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and orhers were part of the celebration. Mahesh's wife Soni shared pictures from the birthday celebrations and gave a sneak peek into their fam jam. In the picture, Mahesh, Alia, Ranbir, Soni, Shaheen, and Rahul posed happily for the shutterbugs. , late veteran actor 's son, and Soni Razdan's sister Tina also attended the bash. Also Read - Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become the Most Popular Actress but still loses the number one spot

Alia and Ranbir are twinning in black. The picture was captioned, "It's all in the family," followed by heart emoticons. Alia's mother Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Alia's brother Rahul shared more pictures from the party wherein he was seen bonding with Ranbir. , , , Rahul Bhatt, and others gave major family goals with their 'hum saath saath hai' picture.

More celebration pictures can be viewed on Rahul Bhatt's Instagram page.

On the work front, Soni was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. She will be soon seen in Pippa starring and . The movie will release on December 2. While Alia and Ranbir are basking in the success of their recently released film . Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . Ranbir will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.