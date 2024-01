In 2009, Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma collaborated for the first time for Ayan Mukerji's Wake Up Sid, and their on-screen chemistry as Sid and Ayesha is still considered the most organic of any Bollywood on screen couple. It's surprising that no filmmaker has cast them together since then. However, fans have always hoped for their magical pairing once again, and it seems their wish has come true. After almost fifteen years, Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma have finally collaborated for a new project. Get ready to witness their magical chemistry once again! Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas starrer fails to defeat Ranbir Kapoor's Animal record; check out how

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma collaborate after 15 years; check out the leaked video

Ranbir Kapoor has always been vocal about how much he enjoyed working with the immensely talented Konkona Sen Sharma, praising her for her strong hold on her craft. In turn, Konkona admires Ranbir both as an actor and as a person. The on-screen chemistry between the two in the 2009 film Wake Up Sid was a hit among viewers, particularly the millennial and Gen Z crowd, who were captivated by their effortless yet magical performances. A recent video has surfaced showing Ranbir and Konkona shooting something special, and it's causing quite a stir. What's even more intriguing is the presence of actors Shikha Talsania and Namit Das on set, who played Ranbir's on-screen friends in Wake Up Sid. It's highly unlikely that their appearance together is just a coincidence. Check out the video below and see for yourself!

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sharma have been eagerly awaiting their on-screen reunion, and recent sightings of the two actors filming together have sparked excitement and speculation. While some believe that the shoot may be for an advertisement, others are convinced that a sequel to their popular film Wake Up Sid is in the works. Regardless of the reason, fans are thrilled that Ranbir and Konkona are working together again, and the internet is buzzing with their reactions. Check out the reactions below.