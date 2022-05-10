Ranbir Kapoor lends support to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the most hilarious manner

is the best cheerleader one can have when it comes to promoting his contemporaries or ladylove 's film. And now he has lent his support to buddy and has joined hands in promoting his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but there is one condition. Ranbir and joined hands in promoting Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa only when he does a goal in their football match together. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi reveals how Neil Bhatt helped her overcome pain of past betrayals and break-ups

In an interaction before their football match with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir said, " Usne yahaan bhi promotion kar diya aur humne yeh bhi decide kiya ki jo bhi goal maarega, hum Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ka step karne waale hain (He has not stopped promotion here as well and we have decided that whoever takes a goal will do the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hook step)”. Abhishek added, " Humne unko aisa convince kiya hai ki dekho shaamko aake khel kena, agle subah tum Dubai mai hi press conference kar lena. (We convinced him by saying that he can play in the evening and hold a press conference in Dubai the next morning). The ASFC team is here to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash raises mercury as she flaunts her toned back; Karan Kundrra says, 'I need a truck load of...'

Kartik, Ranbir and Abhishek have been a part of a football group and they are often seen playing together for some the other cause this time the actors are in Dubai for a football match. While playing ye match Kartik is also promoting his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also stars and Tabu in pivotal roles. the trailer of the film has been receiving positive responses. while Kartik has stepped in 's shoes by taking up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, However, he has managed to win the audience with his charm in the trailer and is only hoping that he receives the same love after the release of the film. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to make a special cameo in Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? [Exclusive]