Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in all the success that came with Animal. The movie helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga became the highest-grossing film in Ranbir Kapoor's career so far. The movie crossed the mark of Rs 850 crore at the box office and now it's breaking records on Netflix. Animal started streaming on the OTT platform on January 26 and within a week it clocked more than 20.8 million hours of views. It ranked 4th on Netflix trending chart globally in the Non-English category. But now it is time for Ranbir Kapoor to move on to his next. The actor has two big projects in the pipeline. We are talking about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. Also Read - Salaar Vs Animal on OTT: Here is how the Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor biggies fared on Netflix

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias

As fans are excited to know more about these projects, Ranbir Kapoor's new look has drawn attention. The actor was recently papped at the airport. He has let go of his bearded look that he sported in Animal and has gone clean-shaven. For Animal, RK grew a heavy beard. Even at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards 2024, RK flaunted a trimmed beard. But now he has gone clean shaven and fans are wondering if the look is for any of his upcoming films. He is going to essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Fans are wondering if it is for the same. Or for Love and War as he was recently also papped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in his clean-shaven look. Also Read - This actor didn’t have clothes to wear and today is the owner of a clothing brand

Trending Now

As the video went viral, a lot of people were reminded of Jagga Jasoos. Some were also reminded of his Rajneeti days. Ranbir Kapoor's geeky look also got compared to Harry Potter. Well, clean-shaven or not, it won't be wrong to say that Ranbir Kapoor is among the most handsome actors in Bollywood currently.

Apart from Ramayana and Love and War, Ranbir Kapoor also has Animal Park in his kitty. It is the sequel to Animal in which he'll be playing Ranvijay Singh and his lookalike Aziz. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has promised that the sequel will be darker, grander, and crazier than its first part. But there's a long wait for Animal Park to release.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor with Raha