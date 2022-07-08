Ranbir Kapoor makes fun of his marriage ceremony with Alia Bhatt in this latest video and you just cannot miss it

Only if you thought that Ranbir Kapoor couldn't be cooler than this, you are wrong. He once again proved why he is one of the most loved and best actors in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor who is gearing up for his next film Shamshera is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. While he comes up with unique ideas to grab the audience's eyeballs as he promotes Shamshera, this one segment of Ranbir Kapur making fun of the OG Ranbir Kapoor is a hilarious watch. The actor took s dig at himself at various times, from making fun of his flop films to marrying Alia Bhatt in a very small ceremony. He did it all, and we love it every bit. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Krishna Shroff, Mandira Bedi and other beauties whose toned bodies in bikini will leave your jaw dropped [View Pics]

We wonder how Alia Bhatt will REACT

Ranbir Kapoor in this video can be seen in conversation with himself that is Ranbir Kapur with 'U". The actor is seen mocking himself for getting his debut film because he belongs to the Kapoor family, to having a series of flops and leading his Kapoor Khandaan to disappointments. And if this wasn't enough he even took a dig at his marriage with Alia Bhatt. In the video, Ranbir Kapur asks the OG Ranbir Kapoor, " Alia first did , then 2, married you. What do you think when will her bad luck end?" The real Kapoor pointed out that she was amazing in Gangubai", the other Ranbir asked, " Are you jealous".

In the film Shamshera, you will see Ranbir Kapoor in a double role and no wonder he came up with this double role video of him that is just winning hearts and how. Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera will be releasing on July 22, 2022. It also features and in significant roles. While the actor also awaits the release of his most awaited film along with his wifey Alia Bhatt and their fans cannot wait for them to begin the promotion together. While just recently Alia announced her pregnancy, the couple got married on April 14, 2022.