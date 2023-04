Millions of fans adore and as a couple. The two celebrate their first marriage anniversary today. In the past year, the two have become parents to a baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Fans have always doted on how protective Ranbir Kapoor seems of Alia Bhatt whenever they are together. The handsome actor held her close whenever they were in crowded places like airport. But the superstar said that he is not a good husband per se. He made this revelation to Free Press Journal. Ranbir Kapoor said all the roles in his life were work in progress. He said he is trying to do better. In fact, he does not consider himself to be a very good husband. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

RANBIR KAPOOR SAID THIS ABOUT BEING A HUSBAND

Ranbir Kapoor said that he feels good overall in life after marriage. He said life is not perfect in general. Ranbir Kapoor said he does not think he is a great son, husband or brother. He said he is working on it. Ranbir Kapoor told Free Press Journal, "But I think I have the desire to be better and that's important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track." Ranbir Kapoor said some time back that fatherhood had changed his perspective on things. He said that nothing mattered more than his daughter, Raha but everything mattered so much more in life.

RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT ON CAREER HIGH

Ranbir Kapoor is on a high. His last two films and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have done well at the box office. Both of them crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. After Pathaan, Brahmastra has been the biggest success for Bollywood. The maker has announced his trilogy of the films. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt also delivered a box office hit with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film made waves all over South East Asia. She has Heart Of Stone with coming up. Her production Darlings won critical acclaim from all quarters. Ranbir will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The maker said it is on the lines of Godfather.