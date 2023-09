Ranbir Kapoor’s gearing up for the mega release of his next film, Animal. The film was initially slated for a grand pan-India release on August 11, but was pushed by nearly 4 months due to delay in post-production. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir fans can’t wait to see their favourite actor in a never-seen-before avatar and have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. In a recent interview, producer and T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar revealed why Animal was postponed and added that the film will follow in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for its promotional strategy. Also Read - Salaar starring Prabhas officially postponed, will it now release after Kalki 2898AD?

Animal to follow Jawan’s promotional strategy

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is being made as a pan-India film and the makers are planning to release it in multiple Indian languages. In an interview with India Today, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that due to some work left on the film, Animal had to be pushed at a later date. He also revealed that since the director, the lead actress and several other actors in the film are prominent names in the Southern film industry, they are planning to release the film in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages as well.

Bhushan Kumar also cited the example of Shah Rukh's Jawan and said that they are planning to promote Animal like Jawan. "If you see, the advance booking for Jawan was huge in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets, which is the South market. My director, actors, and heroine are from the South. 'Animal' is a pan-Indian film, so we are planning to do it in multiple languages, which is not just limited to dubbing in different languages. We want to promote it all over, like Jawan did," the producer said in the interview.

He further added that there are 8 songs in Animal and all of them have to be dubbed in different languages as well. “Hence, we postponed it, and now we are very happy about the decision. So many films are now doing well in theatres. People are coming back. That’s a good sign for the box office,” Bhushan Kumar added.

Animal release date

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 1, 2023 and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.