Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to Raha Kapoor in November. The couple are over the moon. The new parents have adjusted schedules to ensure that one parent is always there with the infant. Ranbir Kapoor has professed that she has brought the greatest joy in his life. During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he was asked about being a parent. He said that nothing matters more in front of your baby, but at the same time, everything has double the importance. He said it has filled up his heart with so much love that he is even scared to talk about it. Ranbir Kapoor said that he was scared to lose the love. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Kartik Aaryan has a special role in Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor rom-com?

He said he knew that the love between Raha and him would exist till eternity. Ranbir Kapoor said, "The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally." It is a known fact that he is a foodie but his diet is super strict. Over the years, he has worked hard to maintain that physique. He was asked about getting a dad body and would it worry him. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor was asked to make a Will for daughter Raha Kapoor; here's how he reacted

Ranbir Kapoor said he would not worry about gaining weight if he was not an actor. He said living a healthy life was important. He said it was important to enjoy life a bit. He said that actors were starving as humans. Ranbir Kapoor said the fraternity was unhappy as they could not eat what they liked or loved. He said dieting might look cool outside but internally they were in pain. Also Read - John Wick: Chapter 4 to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; a diverse range of shows and movies to watch in March 2023 [Watch Video]

Ranbir Kapoor is back with a rom-com after a long time. The superstar will be seen on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal as well. Last year, Brahmastra was the biggest hit for Bollywood.