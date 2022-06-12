Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his married life with Alia Bhatt: 'We still haven’t realized that...'

, who tied the knot with on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, has opened up about his married life. The love story, which started on the sets of the duo's upcoming film , finally came to fruition when the two exchanged vows in front of roughly 50 guests. While it's been 5 years since Ranbir and Alia dated, the actor said that there has been no major change after marriage. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate dance video leaked, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda spark relationship rumours

"There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film ' ' releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven't realized that we are married," Ranbir told Dainik Bhaskar.

Barely a few days after their much hyped wedding, both Ranbir and Alia went back to work to fulfil their professional commitments. While Alia has jetted off to an undisclosed location for the shoot of her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone, Ranbir flew to Manali for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming Bollywood biggie Animal.

When Ranbir was asked about his ambitions to pursue a career in Hollywood like his wife, he said, "I don’t have any dreams of Hollywood. I only have dreams of Brahmastra. I think original content that is in your culture and is entertaining can touch every audience. Otherwise, I am also very scared of auditions. I have never seen the success and dreams of Alia in anyone else. I am happy where I am."

Filmmaker 's upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is now moving towards the finishing line after years in the making. The film stars , Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and .

Based on Indian mythology, the film is set in contemporary India, where a secret society called the Brahmansh has guarded 'Astras' created in ancient India for generations. The most powerful among these, the Brahmastra, is now waking up and it threatens to destroy the universe.