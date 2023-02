Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Currently, the actor is in Kolkata promoting the Luv Ranjan directorial. Promoting the film during an event in Kolkata the actor spilled beans on Kishore Kumar and Sourav Ganguly's biopics. During the event, the actor who previously played Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was asked about the much-awaited biographical movies of his career. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Jawan, Tiger 3, Animal and other Bollywood releases with explosive actor and director combo [View List]

Kishore Kumar Biopic

confirmed that he is working on the Kishore Kumar biopic for 11 years now. Speaking of a movie on playback singer and actor who was a Bollywood gem, the actor revealed that he has been working on the project for the past 11 years. The team has been writing that with and he is hoping that it's gonna be his next biopic. He further added that so far he hasn't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada.

Sourav Ganguly Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor shared details if he is playing the legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. Talking about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic the actor said dada (addressing the cricketer) is a living legend not just in India but around the world. He mentioned a biopic on him is very special but revealed, unfortunately, he has been offered the film. He added makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor made a comeback to screen space after a hiatus of four years. He returned with , and and now awaiting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's release. Fans will now see Ranbir Kapoor paired with in 's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic comedy will hit theaters on 8th March 2023. Next in the pipeline he has Animal directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The filing is in process and the movie is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023.