Ranbir Kapoor promises to give a WHOPPING amount to his wife Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids; netizens say, 'Jiju ho toh aisa'

is right now winning the title of best 'Jiju' all thanks to his picture along with his wife 's friends that is going VIRAL. The picture of Ranbir holding a paper along with Alia's besties who were bridesmaids at her wedding has pledged to give them rupees 12 lakh. Yes! And this gesture by Kapoor boy is receiving a lot of LOVE from his fans and followers. Ranbir Kapoor has been called the best and rich jiju by his fans after this pledge of him for his wife's bridesmaids is going VIRAL and we can't agree more. Also Read - Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh misses wife Ruchikaa Kapoor; posts an awe-inspiring video – watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had the dreamiest wedding possible. The lovebirds got hitched after dating for five years and their family couldn't be happier for them. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 and it was the most loved and celebrated affair. Alia took to her Instagram and shared the official wedding pictures that were filled with love. Also Read - Earth Day 2022: From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif – Bollywood divas who are advocates of sustainable fashion

" Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia".

Soon after their marriage Alia And Ranbir left for their work commitments. Ranbir has finally begun the shooting of his most awaited film Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna, while Alia has left for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani shoot with and the film is helmed by . While the couple is awaiting their first release together .