Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s video of getting pushed in the queue to have a darshan of Ram Lalla from Ayodhya is going viral. The video shows how Alia is extremely tense in the crowd and her hubby Ranbir is trying all hard to protect her from the crowd. Ranbir and Alia witnessed Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and after that, they went inside the mandir to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla's idol but it wasn’t an easy task for them to get there and this video is proof. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals his one regret as he attends the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha with Alia Bhatt

Watch the viral video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting pushed as they stand in a long queue to have the darshan of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

The netizens have drastic reactions over this viral video, where few are calling the Animal star the perfect husband to Alia, while others are claiming that how the celebs will understand the pain that the laymen go through by standing in the queue and getting pushed where they prefer to take VIP darshan. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor refused an entry inside the temple; don’t miss the Animal star’s reaction [Watch]

Alia and Ranbir are back in town and they look extremely tired. The couple made heads turn with their traditional avatar, and the Internet fell in love with Alia Bhatt's Ramayana depicted saree. Ranbir wished to bring his daughter Raha Kapoor in to witness the historic moment.

Superstar #RanbirKapoor : “I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here. I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment” ??✨pic.twitter.com/5XVKwGCRkJ — TK (@tanaywrites) January 22, 2024

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Ayodhya