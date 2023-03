Ranbir Kapoor is a phenomenal actor, we all know that. But he has also proved to be a loving husband and a doting father. He married Alia Bhatt last year and now he is the father to Raha Kapoor. Through the interviews, while promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor spoke at length about his married life and how things have changed after the birth of his daughter. Now, on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his labour room experience and even rated himself as a father. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 10 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer rakes in more than Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji

gets candid about fatherhood

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor described himself as 'very good' in labour room. He said that he was by Alia Bhatt's side all the time as he had taken a sabbatical from work. He also revealed that he stayed in the hospital for a week. Ranbir also shared the moment he held Raha Kapoor for the first time. It was magical he said. The actor said that he held her as soon as her umbilical cord was cut. Then Alia held her close to her neck and it as a 'magical' moment for .

When asked how much he would rate himself as a father on a scale of 1 to 10, Ranbir Kapoor said that he would rate himself as 7. That's not a bad score for a new father. He also shared that they spent many sleepless nights. He was quoted saying, "We have a good amount of help, yet still for the first two months atleast, we had a lot of sleepless nights because when you have the excitement of your first child and she is sleeping between us in bed, you're alert even with just a little bit of movement."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided to keep their daughter Raha Kapoor away from public glare for a few years. Not a single picture of the little one has made its way to the internet. The couple has also asked the paparazzi to not click their pictures with daughter and respect her privacy.